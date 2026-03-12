Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Movie Based on Tragic Famine Chapter in Indian History

A powerful historical drama is on the way with Ranabaali, featuring popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film is inspired by the catastrophic Great Indian Famine of 1876–1878, which remains one of the deadliest famines recorded in India’s history.

During the late 19th century, several parts of southern India suffered severe drought after the monsoon failed repeatedly. Crops collapsed, food supplies dwindled, and millions of people were pushed into starvation. Historians estimate that the famine claimed millions of lives between 1876 and 1878.

The upcoming film aims to recreate this turbulent period on screen, focusing on the lives of ordinary people caught in the crisis. It also explores the resistance movements and local uprisings that emerged as communities tried to fight exploitation and survive under colonial rule.

Filmmakers hope that Ranabaali will not only entertain audiences but also shed light on a painful historical episode that many people know little about today. By blending historical context with cinematic storytelling, the movie seeks to remind viewers of the resilience and courage of those who lived through the tragedy.

The film has already created strong buzz among fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, raising expectations for a grand and emotionally powerful cinematic experience.