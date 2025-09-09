Maharashtra School Holidays September 2025: Complete List

As the new academic term begins, students in Maharashtra can look forward to several holidays and celebrations in September 2025. Here's a comprehensive list of anticipated school holidays and observances in the state:

Upcoming Holidays in Maharashtra

Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi): Schools in Maharashtra will observe a holiday on September 5, 2025, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad.

Anant Chaturdashi: Although Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 7, 2025, which is a Sunday, it's worth noting that this day marks the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra. While it's not a formal school holiday, some schools might observe a half-day or special celebrations.

Navratri Festival Period: Schools in Maharashtra might observe holidays during the Navratri festival, which is scheduled from September 22, 2025, to September 30, 2025. Although the exact dates might vary depending on the school or district, students can expect a break during this period.

Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami: During the Durga Puja celebrations, some schools might observe holidays on September 29, 2025 (Maha Saptami), and September 30, 2025 (Maha Ashtami).

Tips for Parents and Schools

Verify Holiday Schedules: While this list provides an overview of potential holidays, parents and schools should confirm the exact dates with their respective school authorities or district administrations.

Plan Ahead: With several holidays and celebrations lined up, parents can plan their schedules and activities accordingly to ensure a smooth academic year for their children.

By staying informed about the upcoming holidays and observances, students, parents, and schools in Maharashtra can plan their academic and extracurricular activities effectively.

Also read: Tripura School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Festival Breaks