Tripura School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Festival Breaks

Schools in Tripura will remain closed on several occasions in September 2025 due to upcoming festivals and events. These holidays are part of the state’s official calendar, though some variations may occur depending on local traditions or school-specific schedules.

Parents and students are advised to check directly with their school authorities for any updates or changes. The breaks this month provide a good opportunity for family gatherings, festive celebrations, or simply some rest in the middle of the academic term.

Below is the list of official school holidays in Tripura for September 2025:

Tripura School Holidays – September 2025

September 5, Friday – Eid-e-Milad

September 21, Sunday – Mahalaya Amavasya

September 29, Monday – Maha Saptami

September 30, Tuesday – Maha Ashtami

These dates include both national and regional observances, giving students a mix of single-day breaks and the chance to enjoy a long weekend toward the end of the month.