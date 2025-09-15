Maharashtra Rain Alert: Schools Holiday on 16 September 2025?

Both Mumbai and Pune are gearing up for yet another bout of heavy rainfall today, September 15 following the issuance of Orange and Red warnings for the cities by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Although there has been no official announcement of a school holiday, nervous parents are still waiting for word, with safety being the top priority.

Situation in Mumbai

The IMD has issued an Orange alert over Mumbai, predicting heavy rains throughout the city. Inspite of this warning, BMC is yet to order school closure. Parents are advised to stay in close contact with the school administration for the latest orders. Given the regular waterlogging and traffic mess in Mumbai during monsoons, parents are quite apprehensive about sending kids to school.

Pune Under Red Alert

Conversely, Pune was issued a Red alert following a Sunday night of heavy rain. Officially, there has been no school holiday declaration as yet, and parents and students are dependent on real-time information. Officials are keeping a close watch, and notifications might be made at short notice based on weather forecasts.

How Families Can Stay Updated

For clarity and safety, parents should:

Look for official school notices like websites, SMS, or apps for circulars.

Monitor reputable local news sources that tend to break news on school closures.

Monitor notices from the District Collector's office, which give instructions on weather-related suspensions.

Safety Comes First

With the vagaries of the monsoon, decisions to close schools can be made in a flash by local officials. Parents are advised to stay on guard and prioritize children's safety at all costs until they receive official word.

Briefly, as of now, Mumbai and Pune schools are open, but the situation is in flux, and updates by the authorities in due time will make it clear if classes are suspended because of the continuing heavy rains.

Also read: 15th September 2025 School Holiday Update: State-wise Status Across India