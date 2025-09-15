15th September 2025 School Holiday Update: State-wise Status Across India

Starting a new week, students and parents in India can look forward to a regular school day on Monday, September 15, 2025. With the festive season in full bloom, it is not a holiday declared for schools in the country today.

Engineer's Day: No Effect on School Timings

Even though Engineer's Day is observed on September 15, it has not been declared a gazetted holiday and schools across all states are supposed to function normally. The next major school breaks will be later this month during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad, and Dussehra.

State-by-State School Status

Whereas all other states will resume their normal academic calendars, other areas are struggling to recover from the recent floods and heavy rains. Here's the situation in summary:

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu division schools reopened on September 10, 2025, after closing down for two weeks because of floods and landslides. The government took precautionary measures by ordering school authorities to carry out comprehensive cleanliness and security checks before the children returned to school.

Punjab: The majority of schools reopened on September 9, 2025, after flood-related shutdowns. Some schools in Ferozepur and Jalandhar, however, could be shut down for good if they remain waterlogged or structurally damaged.

Rajasthan: Despite heavy rain warnings resulting in some districts shutting down temporarily, most have resumed normalcy. Officials are keeping a close eye on the weather and will decide day by day if rainfall picks up again.

Telangana: Even though there have been recent rain advisories, schools are running normally, and there have been no official announcements of a holiday. Officials are alert and can declare unexpected closures if conditions deteriorate.

What Parents and Students Should Know

For the majority of India, the academic week goes on as usual. However, families in the affected districts must remain aware of any developments in local news regarding school operations. Safety is always priority number one in flood-stricken areas, and parents must remain vigilant for any late-breaking announcements.

In short, September 15, 2025, is an ordinary school day throughout India, except that a few districts may face temporary shutdowns due to weather-related issues.