School Assembly News Headlines for 15 September 2025: National, International, Sports Updates

Morning assemblies on September 15, 2025, will witness students from all over India delivering the fresh news from across the country and globe. Such morning ritual not only informs young minds about current events, but also hones public speaking skills and confidence of the youngsters.

Today's top news headlines in national, international, sports, and business categories are presented below.

National News

In Thane district, 67 cases of dog bites were reported in Kalyan and Dombivli municipalities in a single day.

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit some regions in the Northeast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens a three-day convention of the armed forces in Kolkata today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the 2nd National Anti-Narcotics Task Force Heads Conference.

PM Modi inaugurates ₹6,300 crore health and infrastructure projects in Mangaldoi, Assam.

Amit Khare is appointed as Secretary to Vice-President of India.

India and Thailand complete their bilateral military exercise 'Maitree' in Meghalaya.

Suryakumar Yadav offers India's victory over Pakistan to the Armed Forces in Pahalgam.

The Indian Navy commissions indigenously constructed anti-submarine warfare vessel Androth.

Stone-pelting and clashes erupt in Manipur's Churachandpur following arrests in vandalism cases.

A missing truck driver was pulled out from suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar's residence in Pune.

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict tomorrow on petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

One official from the Finance Ministry is killed in Delhi after a BMW hits his bike.

Team India is likely to mount a symbolic protest against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, sources indicate.

Delhi records a maximum temperature of 34.4°C, with air quality rated as “moderate.”

Operation Sindoor continues in Pune, where bravehearts rebuild lives at an artificial limb centre.

International News

Nepal’s new Prime Minister promises to address protestors’ demands and curb corruption.

Türkiye voices concern over Israeli threats after an airstrike targeting Hamas in Qatar.

Anti-immigration rallies in London turn violent as clashes erupt with police.

Romania identifies a Russian drone in its airspace, the second NATO nation to report such an incident.

Drone strikes target a large Russian oil refinery tied to exports.

US officials claim the suspected murderer of Charlie Kirk had leftist ideology, says Utah's Governor.

A 73-year-old man who lives in the US more than three decades, being held by immigration authorities.

North Korean hackers reportedly used artificial intelligence tools to create deepfake IDs.

Astronomers detect a lone black hole drifting through a dwarf galaxy.

China shoots down Trump's 100% tariffs threat, reaffirming that it does not engage in wars.

Scientists discover a new 'quasi-moon' orbiting the Earth, which may have been hiding for decades.

Butterfly-shaped hole in the Sun may trigger global solar storms this weekend.

Sports News

Jaismine Lamboria wins gold medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen become runners-up at Hong Kong Open.

Paris Olympic medallist Aman disqualified from the World Wrestling Championship for being overweight.

In cricket, India Women's team scores 281/7 against Australia in the first ODI, with fifties by Rawal, Mandhana, and Deol.

Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become India's 4th-highest T20I wicket-taker.

Hollow crowds at the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match stun fans.

A big error as anthem controversy spoils the India-Pakistan clash.

No handshake between Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav at toss time.

Hardik Pandya sends Ayub packing for a duck on the first ball of the Asia Cup.

Jaismine and Minakshi of India win double golds at the World Boxing Championships; India wins four medals overall.

Mohamed Salah's last-minute penalty seals the win for Liverpool to keep their unbeaten Premier League record intact.

India loses 1–4 to China in the final of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey and loses a chance at direct qualification for the World Cup.

Business News

SpiceJet reportedly freezes pay for hundreds of employees.

India's economy can receive a "double boost" if trade negotiations conclude positively, says FCCI.

Also read: 15th September 2025 School Holiday Update: State-wise Status Across India