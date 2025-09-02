Madhya Pradesh Public Holiday on September 5, 2025: Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad

The government of Madhya Pradesh has announced a public holiday for all government offices on September 5, 2025, to mark the celebration of Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad. The holiday is one of the public holidays listed in the publication of the state government.

Holidays in September 2025

September is going to be an interesting month with quite a few significant holidays and celebrations. Some of the most important holidays in September 2025 are:

Onam: Commemorated on September 4 (Thursday), primarily in Kerala

Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad: Marked on September 5 (Friday)

Day after Eid: Celebrated on September 12 (Friday) in a few states

Batukamam Festival: Starts from September 21 (Sunday), primarily in Telangana

Navratra Pratipada/Durga Puja: Starts from September 22 (Monday)

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday: Marked on September 23 (Tuesday), primarily in Jammu & Kashmir

Maha Saptami: Celebrated on September 29 (Monday)

Maha Ashtami: Celebrated on September 30 (Tuesday)

Impact on Government Offices and Institutions

The September 5, 2025, public holiday will lead to the shutdown of all Madhya Pradesh government offices. This is a key announcement for citizens and employees to rearrange their schedules.

Stay Informed

It's important to remain current with the list of public celebrations and holidays so that preparations and arrangements can be made accordingly. The government of Madhya Pradesh has issued a list of holidays for the year, and it may be used for future planning.

