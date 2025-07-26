July 26, 28 Schools Holiday here for Kanwar Yatra!

In light of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, District Magistrate Joginder Singh has announced a two-day holiday for schools in Rampur. Students from nursery to 12th grade in secondary and council schools within a 2-kilometer radius of the Rampur urban area and along national and state highways will remain closed on July 26 and 28.

Details of the Holiday

Affected Schools: All secondary and council schools within a 2-kilometer radius of Rampur urban area and national and state highways.

Classes Affected: Nursery to 12th grade.

Holiday Dates: July 26 (Saturday) and July 28 (Monday).

Teacher Attendance: Despite the holiday, teachers will be required to report to school and perform administrative duties.

Reason Behind the Decision

The decision to declare a holiday aims to ensure the smooth passage of Kanwariyas and prevent traffic congestion in the area. With devotees flocking to participate in the Kanwar Yatra, the administration has taken measures to minimize disruptions and maintain order.

Impact on Schools

While students will enjoy the short break, schools are expected to continue with administrative work. This move is likely to affect schools affiliated with various boards, including UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE.

