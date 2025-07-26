Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Out - Direct Link Here
The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 result has been officially declared. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) can now download their results from the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The results have been released in roll number-wise PDF format across various categories and Army Recruiting Offices (AROs).
🔗 Direct Result Links (PDFs) by Region/Categories
Ambala Agniveer Men (All Categories)
Women Military Police (WMP) – Common Aptitude Test (CAT)
Mandi CEE Result
Ambala Civilian Candidates
Ambala Serving Candidates
Charkhi Dadri (Ambala ARO)
Hamirpur CEE Result 2025
RTG Zone – Palampur CEE 2025
Hisar CEE Result 2025
Shimla CEE Result 2025
Rohtak Agniveer CEE Result 2025
Note: More links will be added as they are released. Candidates are advised to refresh the page regularly for updates.
How to Download the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025
Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in
Click on "CEE Results" under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment" section on the homepage
Select your ZRO/ARO and category
Download the respective result PDF
Save a copy for future reference
What’s Next After the Result?
Candidates who clear Phase I (Written Test) will move on to Phase II, which includes:
Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups
Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest
Medical Examination: Full-body health assessment
Document Verification: Academic, age, and category certificates
Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological screening
The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both phases and available vacancies.