Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Out - Direct Link Here

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 result has been officially declared. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) can now download their results from the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The results have been released in roll number-wise PDF format across various categories and Army Recruiting Offices (AROs).

🔗 Direct Result Links (PDFs) by Region/Categories

How to Download the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on "CEE Results" under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment" section on the homepage

Select your ZRO/ARO and category

Download the respective result PDF

Save a copy for future reference

What’s Next After the Result?

Candidates who clear Phase I (Written Test) will move on to Phase II, which includes:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest

Medical Examination: Full-body health assessment

Document Verification: Academic, age, and category certificates

Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological screening

The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both phases and available vacancies.