July 25 School Holiday or not?

Since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds in Telangana until July 31, parents and students are waiting for information about school holidays. As Telangana and many other states declare the holidays for schools because of heavy rains, students are and parents are wondering if there is any holiday tomorrow for schools. Let's check the situation now:

Telangana

Schools in Telangana are running as usual even though it is raining heavily. There is no announcement for a July 25 holiday, and schools are expected to run normally today.

Other Regions

Karnataka: There is no information available on school holidays in Karnataka on July 25.

Maharashtra: There is no announcement from the authorities for a holiday on July 25, but incessant rain in places such as Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Raigad may cause school closure if the situation worsens.

Kerala: Schools could function normally, but it would be wise to confirm with local authorities, particularly post the three-day state mourning that concluded on July 24.

Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari District): Schools were shut down on July 24 to celebrate Aadi Amavasai, but there is no update on July 25.

Weather Update

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain over different regions of the country, including:

Northwest India: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan may witness isolated, intense rain from July 23 to 28.

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other regions: Scattered heavy rainfall is expected in the next five days.

Northeast India: Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the region, along with moderate rain in several places.

Considering the current spell of rain and possible escalation of weather conditions, it's crucial to remain abreast of the latest news. In case things worsen, the government can declare school holidays in affected regions

