July 24 Schools Holiday or not?

With continuous holidays for schools due to several reasons, students and parents are wondering if July 24 is also a school holiday or not as the rain spell continues. In some parts of the country, schools will be closed on July 24 due to various reasons, while in others, they'll operate as usual.

Tamil Nadu: Kanyakumari District

In Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, schools will remain closed on July 24, 2025, to observe Aadi Amavasai, a significant Hindu festival honoring ancestors. This decision has been made to allow students and staff to participate in the festivities and pay their respects to their ancestors. The district administration has announced a holiday for both government and private schools, ensuring that everyone can observe this important day.

Other Regions

In other parts of the country, the situation is different. Let's take a look at some of the regions:

Kerala : Although a three-day state mourning was observed from July 22 to July 24 after the passing of veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan, there's no specific mention of school holidays on July 24. Schools in Kerala might operate as usual, but it's best to check with local authorities for confirmation.

: Although a three-day state mourning was observed from July 22 to July 24 after the passing of veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan, there's no specific mention of school holidays on July 24. Schools in Kerala might operate as usual, but it's best to check with local authorities for confirmation. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Schools in these states are currently open and operating as usual after the July 23 bandh holiday. There's no indication of a holiday on July 24, but the situation might change depending on local circumstances.

and Andhra Pradesh: Schools in these states are currently open and operating as usual after the July 23 bandh holiday. There's no indication of a holiday on July 24, but the situation might change depending on local circumstances. Maharashtra: While there's no official announcement for a July 24 holiday, heavy rainfall in districts like Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Raigad might lead to school closures if the situation worsens. We'll have to wait and see how things develop.

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, including:

Northwest India : Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan might experience isolated, intense rainfall between July 23 and 28.

: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan might experience isolated, intense rainfall between July 23 and 28. Madhya Pradesh , Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other areas: Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over the next five days.

, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other areas: Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over the next five days. Northeast India: Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in the region, along with moderate rainfall in various locations.

If the rainfall continues or intensifies, there's a possibility of school holidays being declared in affected areas. We'll keep you updated on any developments.

Also read: Indian Student Faces Brutal Racial Assault in Australia, Horrific Video Goes Viral