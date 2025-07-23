Rahul Dev talks about evolving and adapting after loss of his brother Mukul Dev

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev, who battled personal challenges, is adapting to what life is throwing at him. The actor earlier suffered the loss of his brother Mukul Dev. While juggling multiple acting projects across platforms, the seasoned actor is also frequently seen gracing major events as a chief guest, be it in the realms of art, education, fashion, or philanthropy.

With a career spanning decades, Rahul has evolved beyond screen presence. His recent appearances at cultural festivals, panel discussions, award functions, and social initiatives show how he is not only staying active in the film and OTT space but also embracing a larger purpose by staying connected to real people and real stories.

Speaking about this evolving phase of his life, Rahul shares, “I feel truly grateful. Every event, every interaction, and every story I hear teaches me something new. Learning never stops, no matter where you are in life. Meeting people from different walks of life, entrepreneurs, students, artists, and changemakers, it broadens my perspective and enriches my journey”.

He further mentioned, “As a human being, I always look forward to adapting to changing times as you can’t stay resistant towards change. At the end of the day, change is the only constant in life and only the fittest survives the game. I have dealt with various setbacks in my professional and personal life but it is this zest to succeed and do something concrete as a human being that keeps me going and helps me remain motivated”.

“Difficult times will always come in life but how you handle them and what you do to handle them defines you as a human being. I truly believe that in life, a comeback is always greater than the setback”, he added.

