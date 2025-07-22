July 23 Schools Holiday in Telangana due to Bandh?

A statewide bandh called by left-wing student unions in Telangana has left students and parents wondering whether schools and colleges will be closed on July 23, 2025. Despite the uncertainty, one thing is clear - July 23 is not an official government holiday in Telangana.

Reasons for Bandh:

The student unions are protesting against various issues in the education sector, including:

Pending Scholarships: Delayed release of scholarships and fee reimbursement dues

Infrastructure Issues: Poor infrastructure and facilities in government and aided colleges

Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts: Vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in educational institutions

Student Bus Pass Subsidies: Restoration of student bus pass subsidies and expansion of TSRTC services

Timely Exams and Academic Calendars: Ensuring timely release of academic calendars and conducting exams without delays

Impact on Schools and Colleges

Although there is no official holiday declaration, many private and government educational institutions might remain closed as a precautionary measure to avoid disruptions and ensure student safety. Past experiences with similar bandh calls have shown that schools and junior colleges often prefer to suspend classes.

What to Expect

Parents and students are advised to:

Stay Informed: Keep track of updates from school management and local news sources

Monitor Official Announcements: Follow official announcements from the government and school authorities

Be Prepared: Be prepared for possible disruptions and plan accordingly

As the situation stands, the Telangana government has not declared July 23 an official holiday. However, the bandh call may still affect the functioning of schools and colleges across Telangana

Also read: Sawan Shivratri 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, and Rituals!