Bryan Johnson Plans to Shut Down or Sell Anti-Aging Startup Blueprint

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old biotech entrepreneur known for his radical anti-aging efforts, is considering shutting down or selling his health-focused startup, Blueprint. In a recent interview with Wired, Johnson candidly admitted that running the company has become more of a burden than a mission.

“Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” Johnson said. “I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-ass company.”

From Health Supplements to Philosophy

Johnson rose to fame for spending over $2 million a year on "Project Blueprint" — a meticulous longevity regimen involving strict diet, exercise, and dozens of supplements. His company, Blueprint, later commercialized aspects of that lifestyle, selling wellness products like a Rs 4,700 ‘longevity mix’ and a Rs 3,600 mushroom-based drink called Super Shrooms.

He says the company originated as a favor to friends who were curious about his personal regimen, but it evolved into a full-blown business. However, Johnson now feels the commercial side of his work is undermining his philosophical mission.

“People see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side,” he explained. “I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don’t want it.”

Enter: The “Don’t Die” Religion

Johnson recently launched his own religion, provocatively named “Don’t Die,” which he announced on X (formerly Twitter) in March. As he embraces more spiritual and philosophical goals, Johnson says he finds it increasingly difficult to juggle both his business and belief systems.

This pivot follows months of speculation about Blueprint's financial health. A New York Times report earlier this year alleged the company was losing at least $1 million per month, citing interviews and internal documents. While Johnson did not directly address those claims, he told Wired that the company is not in financial crisis.

“We are break-even, and I’ve said that publicly many times. We’ve had profitable months, we’ve had loss months,” he stated.

What’s Next for Blueprint?

While Johnson continues discussions about the company’s future, including potential buyers, he made it clear that continuing the business no longer aligns with his values.

As the line between wellness entrepreneurship and spiritual leadership blurs, Johnson appears ready to leave behind the commercial world of biohacking in favor of his larger mission: helping humanity not die — at least, not without a fight.