Sawan Shivratri 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, and Rituals!
Sawan Shivratri, a revered Hindu festival, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and observed during the sacred month of Shravan. This year, it falls on July 23, 2025, and promises to be a spiritually enriching experience for devotees.
Significance of Sawan Shivratri
Sawan Shivratri is considered highly auspicious, particularly in North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan, where the Purnimanta Lunar Calendar is followed. Devotees believe that sincere worship and fasting on this day bring spiritual merit, wish fulfillment, and soul purification.
Date and Timings
- Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 4:39 AM, July 23
- Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 2:28 AM, July 24
- Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:23 AM to 1:07 AM, July 24
- Shivaratri Parana Time: 6:13 AM, July 24
Rituals and Puja Timings
Ratri Prahar Puja: Devotees perform puja in four prahars:
- First Prahar: 7:18 PM to 10:01 PM, July 23
- Second Prahar: 10:01 PM to 12:45 AM, July 24
- Third Prahar: 12:45 AM to 3:29 AM, July 24
- Fourth Prahar: 3:29 AM to 6:13 AM, July 24
Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek: Devotees offer water and perform Rudrabhishek to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.
Vrat Vidhi
To observe the fast, devotees are advised to:
- Eat only one meal a day before Sawan Shivratri
- Wake up early, take a bath, and wear fresh clothes on Shivratri
- Take a Sankalp to observe the fast and consume food the next day
- Perform puja during the night and break the fast after taking a bath the next day
Regional Significance
While Sawan Shivratri is predominantly observed in North India, other regions follow different lunar calendars and observe different Shivratris. For instance, states like Gujarat and Maharashtra observe Ashadha Shivaratri.
By observing Sawan Shivratri with devotion and sincerity, devotees can experience spiritual growth, renewal, and Lord Shiva's blessings.
