July 17 School Holiday or not?

With July 17, 2025, nearing, students of different states in India are waiting with bated breath to hear about possible school holidays. The festival time that started with the beginning of Shravana has already witnessed a bunch of holidays and celebrations, and students are eager to know if they will receive a holiday on July 17.

States with Declared Holidays

Meghalaya : Yes, schools in Meghalaya will remain shut on July 17, 2025, as it is celebrated as U Tirot Sing Day, a state-level holiday. It marks the anniversary of the mythical Khasi leader U Tirot Sing Syiem, who resisted British colonialism.

: Yes, schools in Meghalaya will remain shut on July 17, 2025, as it is celebrated as U Tirot Sing Day, a state-level holiday. It marks the anniversary of the mythical Khasi leader U Tirot Sing Syiem, who resisted British colonialism. Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka: Schools in these states will remain shut on July 17, 2025, as a result of Ashadhi Ekadashi. It is a very important festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in these states, and the holiday gives individuals the opportunity to attend various religious and cultural events.

Other States

Uttar Pradesh : There is no state holiday declared for July 17, 2025. Nevertheless, schools in the Meerut district are probably shut from July 16 to July 23 owing to the current Kanwar Yatra. The district administration had announced the holidays to facilitate smooth traffic and public safety during this important religious festival.

: There is no state holiday declared for July 17, 2025. Nevertheless, schools in the Meerut district are probably shut from July 16 to July 23 owing to the current Kanwar Yatra. The district administration had announced the holidays to facilitate smooth traffic and public safety during this important religious festival. Himachal Pradesh : Schools in some districts were shut on July 15 owing to monsoon rains, but no details about holidays on July 17 are available. The state government had declared the closure in a bid to secure students and teachers.

: Schools in some districts were shut on July 15 owing to monsoon rains, but no details about holidays on July 17 are available. The state government had declared the closure in a bid to secure students and teachers. West Bengal: No holiday has been declared for July 17, 2025.

Telangana School Holidays

Bonalu Festival: Telangana students will have a holiday on July 21, 2025, because of the Bonalu festival. A few schools and colleges may also have holidays on July 19 and 20, and thus have a 3-day weekend for some students.

Festivals and Holidays to come

With Shravana going on, students can expect some festivals and holidays soon:

Naga Panchami : July 23, 2025 - This is the festival of snake worship and is celebrated with high passion in different regions of the nation.

: July 23, 2025 - This is the festival of snake worship and is celebrated with high passion in different regions of the nation. Varalakshmi Vratam : August 8, 2025 - Married women celebrate this festival for the prosperity and health of their family.

: August 8, 2025 - Married women celebrate this festival for the prosperity and health of their family. Gowri Habba and Ganesh Chaturthi : August 28-29, 2025 - Both festivals are important in the Hindu calendar and are celebrated with a lot of fervor throughout the country.

: August 28-29, 2025 - Both festivals are important in the Hindu calendar and are celebrated with a lot of fervor throughout the country. Navaratri / Dussehra : Early October - The festival is the celebration of good vanquishing evil and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm throughout the country.

/ : Early October - The festival is the celebration of good vanquishing evil and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm throughout the country. Deepavali: Late October - The "festival of lights" is an important celebration for Hinduism and is marked with great fervor throughout the country.

Effect on Studies

Though holidays are a relief for students, multiple holidays can have an effect on studies, particularly during new syllabi and growing competition. Students as well as parents must remain vigilant about the possible effects and plan so that academic advancement is not affected.

What to Do Next

Under the present conditions, it would be best to inquire with local schools or district administrations for the most current information about holidays. Parents and students can check out the official websites of their district administrations or schools to access the most current information about holidays and other announcements.

