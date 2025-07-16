Subhash Ghai: Have always been into music and dance in life

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared that music and dance has always proved to be the best meditation exercise to be himself in search of excellence in his professional work.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dancing at an Osho Ashram in Pune. He went on to explain why he has always been into music and dance.

The filmmaker added: “I have always been into music and dance in life since it proved to be the best meditation exercise to be myself in search of excellence in my professional work. Serious subjects have been taken over by AI n chat gpt etc. So no worry.”

Subhash said that meditation gives him strength.

“Meditation gives me internal strength n honest judgement to myself. A pic at pune osho ashram at monsoon session (sic),” he added.

Earlier on July 15, the filmmaker spoke about the importance of human storytelling in today’s technology-driven world.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran director, who addressed freshers at Whistling Woods International as the institution entered its 19th year, shared a collage featuring his photo alongside those of the students.

He wrote, “My first day whistlingwoods Campus 2025 19th year of whistlingwoods international Generations change. Technologies change Perspectives change AI is your support but not a master Finally it has been created by human intelligence.”

“So develop your creative minds to tell human stories only Not a techno show. I shared with our fresh students of all designs where text audio visual or fashion yesterday Develop your soul first to put soul in your work.”

On the work front, the filmmaker had recently announced his new project on social media.

On June 30, Subhash posted a picture of actor Riteish Deshmukh and captioned it, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic).”

The picture seemed to be from the 2006 comedy film “Apna Sapna Money Money,” in which Riteish played the role of a conman who cross-dressed as part of his scheme.

