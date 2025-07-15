School Assembly News, July 16: National, International, and Sports Updates

As the calendar turns to July 16, 2025, students from all over the country converge on their school auditoriums, curious to stand in the know about the world outside their classrooms. Today's assembly is filled with thrilling news from the frontiers of sports, education, and contemporary affairs.

National News

Tribute to a Freedom Fighter: Prime Minister Modi made emotional tributes to freedom fighter K. Kamaraj on his birthday, marking his commitment and services to the country.

New Governors Appointed: President Droupadi Murmu appointed new Governors for Haryana, Goa, and Ladakh, and Kavinder Gupta will replace BD Mishra as Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor.

Measles Cases Surge: Mumbai reported 126 cases of measles in children this year, leading to strict measures at BMC hospitals to help check the outbreak.

Infrastructure Development: Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Karnataka's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur Bridge, a major step in infrastructure development in the state.

Renewable Energy Project: Tamil Nadu has opened its biggest renewable energy project in Tirunelveli, emphasizing the state's focus on sustainable energy sources.

International News

United States Offers Humanitarian Assistance: The United States has made more humanitarian assistance available to flood-hit areas in Texas, as a showcase of efforts around the world to assist the needy.

World Youth Skills Day: World Youth Skills Day was celebrated across the world, with emphasis on youth empowerment using artificial intelligence and digital skills, and the need for education and skill acquisition.

Sports News

Cricket Series Sweep: Australia triumphed over West Indies 3-0 in an exciting cricket series sweep, proving their supremacy in the game.

England's Lord's Test Victory: England won an edge-of-the-seat Lord's Test by 22 runs, with Jadeja's courageous try failing to materialize.

D. Harika and R. Vaishali's Chess Success: D. Harika and R. Vaishali advanced to the pre-quarterfinals at the Women's Chess World Cup, highlighting India's increasing presence on the world chess circuit.

Education News

Supreme Court Hearing: The Supreme Court will consider pleas on NEET-PG transparency on August 3, regarding examination evaluation and answer key release, which has led to an education transparency debate.

HPBOSE Supplementary Exams: HPBOSE has released the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Exams, with exams starting on July 22 in one morning session, giving students sufficient preparation time.

Delhi University Curriculum Reforms: Delhi University has cleared comprehensive curriculum reforms amidst faculty apprehensions, with new initiatives to deal with the shortage of teachers, to improve the quality of education.

Thought of the Day

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt

Let these words of wisdom motivate you to approach the day with determination and confidence. Keep in mind that any problem is an opportunity for growth and that any success is a reflection of your commitment and perseverance.

Also read: MHT CET 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised: Important Dates, Eligibility, and Process