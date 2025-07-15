Nimisha Priya's execution temporarily frozen, talks on 'blood money' underway: Counsel

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) In a significant development in the Nimisha Priya case, the scheduled execution of the Indian nurse in Yemen has been temporarily halted, her legal counsel Subhas Chandren confirmed on Tuesday.

Talking to IANS, Chandren said, "We have received a positive update from the negotiators. The Yemeni administration has frozen the execution schedule of Nimisha Priya. While there is no fixed date for the execution now, this delay gives us crucial time to continue negotiations with the victim's family regarding blood money."

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, was sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national.

Her case has garnered widespread attention, both in India and internationally, with activists and civil society groups calling for intervention to save her life.

Chandren acknowledged the substantial efforts made by the Indian government and several individuals to facilitate negotiations.

"The Union government has contributed significantly. One key figure who must be recognised is Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, a powerful Sunni Muslim cleric from Kerala. His organisation, Markaz, has played a pivotal role by initiating religious and diplomatic dialogue with Yemeni counterparts," he said.

According to Chandren, representatives from Musliyar's team met with the victim's brother and senior Yemeni judicial officials over the past two days.

"They engaged with Yemeni sheikhs, Sufi clerics, and legal authorities in order to mediate a resolution. Now, the final decision lies with the victim's family, who must agree to the payment of blood money," he explained.

Expressing gratitude, Chandren said, "We thank the Yemeni administration, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, his Markaz, and the Government of India for their tireless efforts. This extension gives us hope."

Earlier on Monday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it had reached the limits of its diplomatic efforts in the case. Attorney General R Venkataramani said the government was doing its "utmost possible" to save Nimisha.

Notably, the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council continues to spearhead advocacy efforts for her release.

For the unversed, 'blood money' is monetary compensation to the family of the person killed in exchange for forgiveness. It is an accepted practice under Sharia law.

