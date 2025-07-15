July 16 School Holiday or not?

As the festive season kicks in with the beginning of Shravana, students in Karnataka and other Indian states are eagerly waiting to know if they'll get a school holiday on July 16, 2025. While there's no official statewide holiday announced for Karnataka on July 16, some districts might declare holidays based on local traditions and events.

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut District Schools Closed

However, in Uttar Pradesh, specifically in the Meerut district, schools are likely closed from July 16 to July 23 due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The district administration declared these holidays to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain public safety during this significant religious event.

Karnataka: No Official Holiday Announced

In Karnataka, despite the anticipation of local school officials declaring holidays, especially in regions with strong religious devotion, no official statewide holiday has been announced for July 16. The possibility of district-level holidays remains, considering past trends where schools were shut due to rain alerts and administrative decisions.

Upcoming Festivals and Holidays

As Shravana continues, students can look forward to several holidays:

Nagara Panchami: July 23, 2025

Varalakshmi Vratam: August 8, 2025

Gowri Habba and Ganesh Chaturthi: August 28-29, 2025

Navaratri/Dussehra: Early October

Deepavali: Late October

These festivals might have their quota of school closures based on local traditions and government announcements. The concern, however, is that frequent holidays could impact studies, especially with new syllabi and increasing competition.

Himachal Pradesh: School Closures Due to Rain

In Himachal Pradesh, schools in several districts, including Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Kullu, and Una, are closed on July 15 due to ongoing monsoon rains and red warnings from the India Meteorological Department. Online learning options are being considered to minimize disruptions.

Given the current scenario, it's best to check with local schools or district administrations for the latest updates on holidays

