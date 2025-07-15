MHT CET 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised: Important Dates, Eligibility, and Process

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has also postponed the last date of application submission for the MHT CET 2025 Centralized Admission Process (CAP) counseling for pharmacy and DPharm courses. It is now possible for candidates to view the new schedule on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have cleared the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) papers in the MHT CET 2025 exam are eligible to apply for pharmacy programs by July 21. Notably, students who have enrolled for the MHT CET PCB 2025 exam are not required to pay any counselling fees.

Counselling Process

The MHT CET 2025 counselling process will be as follows:

Online registration

Scanning and uploading of documents

E-verification or physical verification

Important Dates

Online form filling and uploading documents: July 7 to July 22 (until 5 pm)

Verification of documents and submission of application form: July 22 (until 5 pm)

Display of provisional merit list: July 25

Submission of grievances: July 26 to July 28 (until 5 pm)

Display of final merit list: July 31

Course Offerings

By way of MHT CET PCB 2025 counselling, aspirants will be enrolled into four-year pharmacy (BPharmacy) and six-year full-time PharmD programs under government, government-aided, university departments, ICT Mumbai, and unaided private professional educational institutions.

Aspirants are requested to refer to the official website regularly for the latest information and schedule

