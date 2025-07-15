ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Date and Time Confirmed

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced that the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2025, which was conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025, will be announced on July 16, 2025. The results will be available on the official website, icsi.edu from 2 PM on the scheduled date.

Key Details for Result Declaration

Date: July 16, 2025

Time: 2 PM

Website: icsi.edu

Candidates are made aware of the fact that the official e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be put on the website, and no hard copy of the marksheet will be given to the individual candidates.

Steps to Download CSEET Scorecard

For viewing their results, candidates can take the following steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of ICSI.

Click on Result Link: Click on the link for CSEET Result July 2025.

Login Credentials: Fill in your Login ID and Password to view your result.

View Result: Your result for the CSEET July 2025 session will appear on the screen.

Download Scorecard: Download your result scorecard for future use.

Important Note

The candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for updates regarding the declaration of the result. The link for the result will be made available at 2 PM on July 16, 2025, and candidates can download their scorecards from then onwards.

