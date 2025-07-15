School Holidays from July 16 to 23: Here’s Why

All schools in Meerut will remain closed from July 16 to 23, 2025, due to the Shravan Kanwar Yatra. This decision has been taken by the district administration to avoid traffic problems and ensure the safety of students during the busy pilgrimage period.

The holiday applies to all schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE, including government, private, and recognized institutions. Authorities have made it clear that no school is allowed to hold classes during this period. If any school is found open, strict action will be taken.

Why the Holidays Were Announced

The Kanwar Yatra brings heavy traffic congestion and road blockages, especially along key routes like the Delhi-Meerut highway. The UP Police had implemented a one-way traffic system to manage the flow, but this led to further delays and inconvenience for daily commuters, including school-going children.

Steps Taken by the Government

To manage the situation during the Yatra:

Additional police personnel have been deployed.

Mobile patrol units, CCTV cameras, and drones are monitoring the routes.

Temporary road closures are in place during peak hours to avoid traffic jams and keep pilgrims and local traffic separate.

Basic Facilities & Emergency Services

The municipal corporation has arranged for clean drinking water, sanitation, and toilets for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Medical teams and ambulances are stationed along the Kanwar route to deal with emergencies.

Positive Reaction from Parents

Most parents have welcomed the decision, saying it shows concern for their children's safety. With roads expected to be crowded and travel difficult, they feel keeping schools closed is the right move.