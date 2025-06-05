JEE Toppers Join Live in IPL 2025 Final: Meet Suresh Raina, Aamir Khan

JEE Advanced toppers Rajit Gupta and Saksham Jindal made a significant impact at the 2025 IPL Final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The interview, where the JEE Advanced winners explained how they passed one of the hardest tests in the country, was live streamed by JioHotstar and seen by over 35 million people. This really gave both of them a lot of prime time and a beautiful moment to cherish for the rest of their lives.

Both Rajit and Saksham hail from Kota, and during the interview, the duo shared valuable tips that might help young aspirants to ace the exam in the future. Both the toppers got the chance to interact with Suresh Raina, and they also met Aamir Khan, who shared best wishes for their future and congratulated them on their gigantic success.

Both the boys also credited Kota's structured environment and mentorship for keeping them on track. They encouraged future aspirants to focus on staying consistent and not just study for long hours. The decision to bring them to the IPL final and take their interview was to inspire millions of students to crack and ace the test while also giving them the attention and a little joy while watching one of the most cherished nights in IPL history.