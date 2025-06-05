June 6 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Indian stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will function normally on Friday, June 6, even as Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) is being celebrated in most parts of the country. This has been done based on the official holiday lists issued by the NSE and the BSE, which have not marked June 6 as a trading holiday.

No Disruption in Trading

The stock exchanges will operate as usual, with dealing to be carried out across equity and derivatives segments. This assurance is a welcome relief to the investors and traders who were anticipating a possible market close prior to the weekend. Even though Bakrid is an important religious holiday in the nation, the stock exchanges have their own, pre-approved holiday calendar.

Difference from RBI Calendar

It should be pointed out that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar indicates June 6 and June 7 as holidays in certain areas. This does not influence the operational activities of the stock markets, though. The RBI calendar is mainly used for banks and other financial institutions, while the holiday calendar is separate for the stock exchanges.

Below are the remaining stock market holidays in 2025:

Although June 6 will not witness a market closure, there are 7 other holidays lined up in the second half of the year. The rest of the 2025 stock market holidays are:

August 15, 2025 (Friday) - Independence Day / Parsi New Year

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) - Shri Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) - Balipratipada

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) - Prakash Gurpurab / Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

December 25, 2025 (Thursday) - Christmas

Investor Awareness

Investors are requested to be aware of these holidays and schedule their trading operations accordingly. It's also crucial to remain informed about any last-minute updates or notifications from exchanges. Since the Bakrid celebration does not hamper the operations of the stock markets, trading on June 6 will go ahead as scheduled.

