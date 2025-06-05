TS DEECET 2025 Results Out: Check Your Score and Rank

The Government of Telangana, Department of School Education, has officially announced the Telangana Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (TS DEECET) 2025 results. The candidates who appeared in the entrance test can now download their results from the official website, deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

How to Check TS DEECET 2025 Results

To get their rank card, the candidates must follow these easy steps:

Log in to the official website deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

Click the link "Download TS DEECET Rank Card 2025" under the notification or students section.

Enter their roll number and birth date to view their result.

Submit the inputs and see their rank and score on the screen.

Download and check the rank card for correctness.

The rank card will include necessary information like the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, exam date, marks obtained in every subject, total marks, percentile, qualifying status, and rank.

Important Dates to Remember

The TS DEECET 2025 examination was held on May 25, 2025, for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) courses. Important dates shortly are:

Certificate verification: June 7-11, 2025

Web options submission: June 13-16, 2025

Seat and college allotment announcement: June 20, 2025

Tuition fee payment: June 21-24, 2025

First day of instruction: July 1, 2025

Qualifying Marks

In order to get a rank in the TS DEECET 2025, candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories must have 35% marks or more. SC and ST candidates, however, have no minimum qualifying marks for seats under their respective categories.

Applicants are requested to verify their results and rank cards thoroughly, as the same shall be utilized to prepare the TS DEECET 2025 merit list to make admissions into Diploma in Elementary Education courses throughout Telangana.

