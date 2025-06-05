Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: Direct link and How to check!

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is scheduled to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2025 today, June 5, 2025, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results online on the official website jacresults.com

How to Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Online

To check the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025, students will need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website jacresults.com

Click on the "JAC 12th Result 2025" link

Enter the Roll Code and Roll Number

Click "Submit"

Download and print the result for future use

Alternative Methods to Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2025

In addition to the official website, students can also check their results through:

DigiLocker: Visit https://results.digilocker.gov.in , sign in or register, and download the digital mark sheet

, sign in or register, and download the digital mark sheet SMS: Send "JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number" to 5676750

UMANG App: Check the result through the app

Important Details

Students should keep their login credentials ready to check their results immediately after the announcement

The result will be available on the official website jacresults.com

Students can download and save their digital mark sheet through DigiLocker

By following these steps and using the alternative methods, students can easily check their JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 and stay updated with their academic performance.

