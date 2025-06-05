Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: Direct link and How to check!
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is scheduled to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2025 today, June 5, 2025, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results online on the official website jacresults.com
How to Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Online
To check the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025, students will need to follow these steps:
- Visit the official website jacresults.com
- Click on the "JAC 12th Result 2025" link
- Enter the Roll Code and Roll Number
- Click "Submit"
- Download and print the result for future use
Alternative Methods to Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2025
In addition to the official website, students can also check their results through:
- DigiLocker: Visit https://results.digilocker.gov.in , sign in or register, and download the digital mark sheet
- SMS: Send "JAC12
Roll Code Roll Number" to 5676750
- UMANG App: Check the result through the app
Important Details
Students should keep their login credentials ready to check their results immediately after the announcement
The result will be available on the official website jacresults.com
Students can download and save their digital mark sheet through DigiLocker
By following these steps and using the alternative methods, students can easily check their JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 and stay updated with their academic performance.
