TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 expected on June 14 or 15!

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 on June 14 or 15. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination 2025 can view their results online at the official portal tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Online

To check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025, students can do the following:

Go to the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the "IPASE May 2025 Result" link on the home page

Fill in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other necessary details

Click on 'Submit' to see your result

Download the marks memo and print it for future use

Details Included in TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025

The TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 will contain the following details:

Name of the student

Total marks

Grade or division

Stream (General or Vocational)

Roll number/hall ticket number

Marks scored in each subject

Status (Pass/Fail)

What to Do Next After Verification of TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025?

The TS Inter supplementary results 2025 online results are temporary. Once the official result is announced, students are requested to receive their Telangana Intermediate mark sheet 2025 and pass certificates from their respective schools. In case students find any errors in the results, they can contact the TSBIE helpline at 04024655027.

Key Dates

Expected date of announcement of result: June 14 or 15

Students are also asked to visit the official website regularly for updates on result announcements and other key notifications.

By performing the above-stated steps and being aware of what to expect, students can quickly verify their TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 and know how to proceed next.

