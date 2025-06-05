UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Expected Date and How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will probably announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2025 result on June 14. According to previous trends, the result comes out about two weeks after the test. But an official announcement is still pending for the date and time of the result.

How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025

Aspirants who have taken the exam can find the results on the UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in - once available. Here's the process to see the result:

Goto official site, upsc.gov.in

Click the "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result" option

Download the PDF with the roll numbers of successful candidates

New Online Application Portal Launched by UPSC

To facilitate simplified registration and application, the UPSC has introduced a new online application portal. This year, applicants had to register initially on the One-Time Registration (OTR) facility provided on the Commission's website. The OTR profile is required only once in a lifetime and can be created at any time during the year.

Negative Marking in UPSC CSE Prelims

There is a penalty for wrong answers in the Objective Type Question Papers. One-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted for each wrong answer. There is no penalty for left-out questions.

CSE Selection Stages

The Civil Services Examination is held in two consecutive stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type): For shortlisting candidates for the Main Examination

Main Examination (Written and Interview/Personality Test): For ultimate selection to different services and positions

Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination has two objective-type papers (multiple choice type) with a total of 400 marks. This phase is a test of screening only. Shortlisted candidates who pass the Prelims are qualified to sit for the Mains examination.

Eligibility Criteria

The list of suitable candidates for the Mains Examination is made by the Commission on the following:

Minimum passing mark of 33% in General Studies Paper II (CSAT)

Aggregate passing marks in General Studies Paper I, as fixed by the Commission

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Exam Details

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 was held on May 25 in morning and afternoon shifts, each with General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II (CSAT). The exam tests the aptitude and general awareness of candidates. The question papers are already available on the official site.

