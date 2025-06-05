Red Book Rule in AP: Police Book Case Against Ambati Rambabu

Pattabhipuram police booked a case against YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu a day after CI Venkateshwarulu blocked the former minister from proceeding to Dharna Chowk.

The YSRCP observed Vennupotu Dinam (Betrayal Day) on June 4 (Wednesday) to mark one year of the TDP government’s tenure.

As part of the programme, massive rallies were held across the state. Ambati Rambabu was en route to the Collectorate in Guntur from his residence when the CI stopped his convoy near TJPS College.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the police officer can be seen speaking disrespectfully to the former minister. When Rambabu questioned the officer’s conduct, the CI was seen shouting at him and pointing a finger at him in a threatening manner.

Although the officer’s misconduct was evident, a case was booked against Ambati Rambabu, alleging that he misbehaved with the CI.

Condemning the police action, YSRCP leaders slammed the TDP government for running the State with the Red Book.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rambabu said he has encountered several such situations in the past. “I will not be cowed by police bullying. My grey hair is proof of my experience in handling such situations,” he quipped.

He further remarked, “We are living in a police kingdom, not in Chandrababu’s kingdom. The police are resorting to such actions to ensure YSRCP’s Vennupotu Dinam does not succeed.”

He also cautioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that trouble was not far off. “You (Chandrababu Naidu) came to power by backstabbing the people. It is high time you wake up to reality. No one in the universe has survived by governing from behind a shield of police force,” he said.