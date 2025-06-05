Mumbai Auto Driver Makes ₹5–8 Lakh/Month With One Genius, Street-Smart Idea

Ideas are often fleeting. A single person can generate dozens in a day—some impulsive, others carrying the potential to make a real impact when executed thoughtfully. That’s exactly what played out in the story of an auto driver in Mumbai.

Stationed daily outside the U.S. Consulate, this auto driver earns between ₹5 to ₹8 lakh a month—not from driving, but from one smart, well-executed idea.

“No MBA, no startup jargon. Just pure hustle and street-smart product-market fit,” noted Rahul Rupani, a Product Leader at Lenskart, as he shared the story on LinkedIn.

Applicants arriving at the U.S. Consulate often face a common problem: where to keep their bags. Neither the consulate nor any nearby business offers locker facilities. Sensing an opportunity, the auto driver launched a simple but high-demand service—bag storage at ₹1,000 per bag. With 20 to 30 customers a day, this translates to a daily income of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.

Understanding that directly storing so many bags could raise legal issues, the auto driver set up a partnership. He acts as the conversion funnel, while a local police officer provides secured locker space nearby to hold the bags.

This seemingly small idea has become a stress-reliever for countless people already anxious about their visa interviews. For ₹1,000, they buy peace of mind—and the auto driver earns a steady, substantial income.

This story is a reminder that you don’t always need a big brand, fancy degree, or investor funding to succeed. Sometimes, all it takes is the ability to recognize a real problem, offer a simple solution, and execute it with hustle and street-smart thinking. Opportunity, after all, often hides in plain sight.