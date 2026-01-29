January 30 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise School Closure Update

Parents and students are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain closed on January 30, as several regions have announced local closures due to special circumstances. However, January 30 is a regular working day for schools in most parts of India, with only a few exceptions in specific districts and states.

Schools Closed in Mulugu, Telangana Due to Medaram Jathara

In Mulugu district of Telangana, schools are expected to remain closed on January 30 due to the Sammakka Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal gatherings in Asia. The district administration usually announces school closures during the event to manage crowd movement and ensure student safety.

Parents and students in the district are advised to follow official local announcements for confirmation, as closures are generally district-specific and may not apply to the entire state.

Schools Closed in Maharashtra Following Ajit Pawar’s Demise

In Maharashtra, January 30 has been declared a school closure day following the demise of Ajit Pawar, as a mark of respect and state mourning. Educational institutions across several districts are expected to suspend classes for the day, though private schools may follow their own administrative decisions.

Students and parents should check official notifications from local education authorities or school administrations for confirmation.

No School Closures in Other Major States

For most other states, January 30 remains a normal school day, as there are no major festivals, special occasions, or government-declared closures scheduled. Schools are expected to function as usual in:

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Telangana (except Mulugu district)

What Parents and Students Should Do

Since school closure announcements can vary by district or local administration, parents are advised to check official circulars from schools, district education offices, or government portals before assuming a day off.

Planning ahead and staying updated with local notifications can help avoid confusion regarding school schedules.

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