Telugu Thalis, Pot Pulavs and Soulful Desserts: Bhojanam Serves It All

In a city that prides itself on culinary abundance, Bhojanam arrives with quiet confidence—and a clear point of view. Opening its flagship in the heart of Jubilee Hills, the first-of-its-kind dining concept sets out to do something refreshingly simple yet deeply considered: tell the Telugu food story the way it has always lived—at home.

Conceived by Pranavi and Teja Chekuri, Bhojanam’s expansive 8,000 sq. ft. space is designed as an immersive culinary trail across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It isn’t a museum of nostalgia or a glossy reinvention. Instead, it is an invitation to sit down and eat the food families return to—after tasting the world—because comfort, after all, is the truest luxury.

Reclaiming Nuance in Telugu Cuisine

At a time when “South Indian food” is often flattened into a single category, Bhojanam takes a firm, region-first stand. Its thali-led format celebrates the distinct identities of Krishna, Godavari, Rayalaseema, and Telangana—each with its own rhythm of flavours, spice structures, and cultural cues. The result is not just a meal, but a sensory map of Telugu land, where nuance replaces generalisation and familiarity feels earned.

Each thali is meticulously curated to mirror the culinary grammar of its region—balanced and coastal, rich and festive, bold and fiery, or earthy and rustic. The intention is clear: to let guests experience Telugu cuisine as it is lived, not labelled.

Comfort, Without the Costume

What truly sets Bhojanam apart is its unwavering commitment to real comfort food. This is not about being overtly “authentic” or performatively traditional. It’s about cooking the dishes people crave on a random Thursday, the flavours that anchor identity, nostalgia, and everyday joy. Because at the end of every culinary journey, happiness isn’t found in complexity—it’s found in comfort.

“Bhojanam is built on a very personal mission to preserve, celebrate, and mainstream the recipes that have lived in our Telugu families across generational kitchens,” says Pranavi Chekuri. “This is not fusion, not reinvention—but pure Telugu culinary heritage. Food that feels easy, familiar, and home-like.”

The Thalis That Define the Experience

At the heart of the menu are Bhojanam’s signature Regional Thalis, each a complete cultural experience—starters, mains, accompaniments, condiments, desserts, and house-made beverages that trace their roots back to traditional kitchens.

Krishnamma Bhojanam: Mild, balanced flavours with coastal influences and comforting classics.

Godavari Bhojanam: Rich, indulgent, and festive, celebrating the region’s iconic staples.

Rayalaseema Bhojanam: Bold, spicy, and unapologetically fiery, built for robust appetites.

Telangana Bhojanam: Earthy, rustic, and deeply rooted in age-old culinary traditions.

Beyond the thalis, the menu reads like a love letter to everyday Telugu favourites—ranging from Alasanda Vada to pot-cooked curries and pulavs that are warm, aromatic, and deeply satisfying. Small plates allow for add-on indulgences, while visually striking Andhra signatures cater to discovery, conversation, and social media appeal.

What to Try First

First-time diners are encouraged to begin with the hero thalis and build from there. Signature specials such as Pachi Mirchi Kodi Vepudu, Golichina Mamsam, Gongura Mutton, and Fish Pulusu have already emerged as early favourites. Desserts like Palakova Samosa and Bellam Junnu offer a sweet, nostalgic finish.

Built for Scale, Anchored in Culture

Strategically located at one of Jubilee Hills’ busiest junctions, Bhojanam benefits from high visibility, easy access, and proximity to affluent residential and corporate clusters. With minimal competition in the premium Telugu dining segment and a growing national appetite for regional cuisines, the brand enters the market poised for category leadership.

“This is a format built for scale,” adds Teja Chekuri. “Telugu cuisine is vast, diverse, and deeply loved. Our thali-first approach allows us to expand across cities without compromising on experience.” With new formats planned for Delhi and Mumbai, the Hyderabad flagship stands as the brand’s cultural anchor—setting the tone for what Telugu dining can achieve when authenticity meets thoughtful presentation.

Bhojanam is now open, inviting Hyderabad to rediscover Telugu cuisine—one region, one thali, and one generational recipe at a time.

Where: 1200, Bhojanam, Road No. 36 & 59 Junction, Jubilee Hills

Timings: 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm | 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Meal for Two: ₹1200

Reservations: 98388 44999