January 29 School Holiday or Not? Schools Open Across India

Students and parents across India are searching to find out whether January 29 is a school holiday or not. According to official academic calendars and state government notifications, January 29 is not declared a school holiday, and educational institutions will function as usual across most states.

There is no festival, public celebration, or special occasion scheduled for January 29, making it a regular working day for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

Schools Open in Major States

In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi, schools are expected to follow their normal academic schedule on January 29. Classes, examinations, and academic activities will continue without any interruption.

Education departments in these states have not issued any circular announcing a holiday for January 29. As a result, both government and private schools will remain open.

No Special Holiday Announcement

After the Republic Day holiday on January 26 and the weekend break, many parents anticipated the possibility of an extended holiday. However, official notices confirm that January 29 does not feature in the list of school holidays for 2026.

Students are advised to attend classes as per their regular timetable. Parents are encouraged to check with individual schools for any location-specific announcements, especially in rural areas, where local events may occasionally impact school schedules.

Digital Learning and Academic Continuity

With January 29 being a working day, schools will proceed with classroom teaching, assessments, and co-curricular activities. Online learning platforms and academic portals will also function normally.

Conclusion

To clear all confusion, January 29 is not a school holiday. Schools in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, and other states will remain open as it is a regular working day with no festival or special observance.