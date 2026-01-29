Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 29, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices continued their unstoppable surge on Thursday, touching fresh record highs as global markets reacted to a weak US dollar, rising geopolitical tensions, and strong safe-haven demand. Persistent trade uncertainties and global instability have further fuelled buying interest in precious metals, keeping prices firmly elevated.

Market experts say the rally shows no signs of slowing. “Gold and silver are witnessing a strong and sustained uptrend, with fresh triggers emerging almost every day to push prices higher,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, told news agency PTI.

In the domestic market, gold prices on Wednesday stood at Rs 1,67,210 per 10 grams, while silver was priced at Rs 3,87,640 per kg, according to the Bullions website.

Gold Rates Today, January 29:

Mumbai continues to see strong pricing momentum, with 24-carat gold retailing at around Rs 1,66,900 per 10 grams. Kolkata is close behind at Rs 1,66,680, while Delhi reports a slightly lower rate of Rs 1,66,620.

Southern cities remain the costliest markets for gold. Chennai tops the chart with prices touching Rs 1,67,390 per 10 grams, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 1,67,170 and Bengaluru at Rs 1,67,040, highlighting a noticeable gap between southern and northern regions.

Silver Rates Today, January 29:

Silver prices are also on a sharp upward trajectory, driven by its growing industrial demand in sectors such as AI data centres and solar energy, along with tight physical supply. Mumbai leads the rally with silver trading at Rs 3,86,940 per kg. Delhi closely mirrors this trend at Rs 3,86,270 per kg.

In the south, Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing even higher rates at approximately Rs 3,88,060 and Rs 3,87,550 per kg respectively. Bengaluru is trading near Rs 3,87,240, while Kolkata has reached around Rs 3,86,420 per kg.

International Market Update:

Globally, gold surged past the $5,550 per ounce mark, setting a new all-time high. The rally intensified after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to agree to a nuclear deal or face severe military consequences, escalating geopolitical concerns. Gold prices jumped as much as 3.2% in a single session, adding to a sharp 4.6% rise a day earlier — the biggest one-day gain since March 2020 during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis.

Silver also extended its gains on the global stage, climbing 1.2% to hit a record high, according to Bloomberg.

With geopolitical risks, currency weakness, and strong investment demand continuing to dominate market sentiment, analysts expect gold and silver prices to remain firm in the near term.