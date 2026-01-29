Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Declares Two-Day State Holiday on Jan 29, 30!

Maharashtra is observing an intense period of public mourning after the sudden and tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, 2026. In response to the heartbreaking incident, the state government has declared January 29 and January 30 as official holidays, suspending operations across government offices and educational institutions.

As a mark of respect, the government has also announced three days of state mourning from January 28 to January 30. During this period, national flags will be flown at half-mast, and all official ceremonies and public celebrations have been canceled.

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Ajit Pawar’s Life

Ajit Pawar, aged 66, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a prominent political figure in Maharashtra, lost his life along with four others, including pilots and security staff, when a chartered aircraft crashed near Baramati airport. The aircraft reportedly encountered technical issues while attempting an emergency landing, leading to a devastating crash followed by a runway fire.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Pawar’s death as a profound loss, stating that his dedication to public service, especially in irrigation development and rural upliftment, created a legacy that will remain unmatched.

Government Declares Official Closures

To honor Pawar’s contributions, all state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on January 29 and January 30. Educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges, and universities, have also been directed to suspend academic activities during this period.

Municipal authorities and educational boards, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai University, have postponed scheduled examinations. Banks are expected to follow district-level instructions issued by local collectors, and residents are advised to check official announcements for updates.

State Funeral and Political Tributes

Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors in Baramati on January 29, following consent from his family. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, senior cabinet ministers, and leaders from various political parties visited the crash site and paid heartfelt tributes.

Messages of condolence poured in from across the nation, reflecting Pawar’s influence and long-standing service to Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Impact on Daily Life Across Maharashtra

Cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and other major regions have witnessed disruptions in daily routines as offices, schools, and colleges remain shut. While private establishments may operate with limited hours, the overall atmosphere across the state remains somber.

The Maharashtra government has paused regular administrative functions to allow citizens time to grieve and pay respect to one of the state’s most influential leaders, whose sudden passing has left an emotional void in public life.