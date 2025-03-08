Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen After 3-Month Winter Holidays

After a long three-month Winter Holiday, Jammu and Kashmir schools are no longer reopened on March 8, Saturday. Schools were originally scheduled to reopen on 1st March, but the reopening was pushed back by a week due to severe weather conditions. On the day of reopening, about 10,000 government and private schools reopened their doors for their students, who were eager to meet their friends and teachers.

The students were keen to go back to their classrooms, and several schools had small parties to welcome them back. Education Minister Sakina wished the students and teachers all the best and valued the efforts of all concerned, particularly the teaching community, in making the year a successful and memorable one.

The Kashmir winter break is generally three months because of the difficult weather conditions. The break came in two stages, from December 10, with primary school classes going for the break on December 10 and upper class students on December 16.

But the Bandipora district authorities in Gurez Valley have delayed the winter break to March 8 because of widespread snowfall and adverse weather conditions. With the schools reopening their academic calendar, the teachers and students look forward to an industrious and prosperous upcoming year.

Also read: March 8, Schools holiday in AP and Telangana today!