Heavy Rains in Karnataka: School Holiday on August 18, Declared in Chikkamagaluru and Other Districts

As the monsoon rains keep causing destruction in Karnataka, some districts are facing adverse weather conditions because of heavy rainfall. The incessant rain has disrupted normal life in most places, especially in the Malnad area of Chikkamagaluru. Keeping the situation in mind, the district administration announced a holiday for schools and anganwadi centers in some taluks on August 18.

Districts Affected by Heavy Rainfall

The Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada districts have been badly hit due to the excessive rain. In Chikkamagaluru district, the Tunga River has burst its banks in Sringeri town, resulting in widespread disruption. The parking space opposite the Gandhi Maidan has been inundated, affecting vehicles parked there. It is catastrophic, with paddy fields and plantations still under water, resulting in heavy losses for farmers.

In Shivamogga, the district has seen heavy rainfall, with the inflow into Tunga, Bhadra, and Linganamakki dams rising substantially. River Tunga is running at a perilous level in Shivamogga, and the authorities are keeping a close watch.

School Holiday on August 18

In the wake of heavy rainfall, the district administration has announced a holiday for schools and anganwadi centers in the following taluks on August 18:

Mudigere

Kalasa

Koppa

Sringeri

Narasimharajapura

Five hoblis in Chikkamagaluru taluk

The decision to observe a holiday for schools has been made in order to keep students and staff safe. The administration is looking out for the welfare of citizens and making every effort to lessen the effect of heavy rain.

Rainfall Statistics

Rainfall statistics for the last 24 hours are concerning, with certain places getting large quantities of rain:

Sringeri taluk: 132 mm

Kigga: 152.8 mm

Kerekatte: 154 mm

Chakra in Hosanagar taluk: 21 cm

Red Alert Declared for Uttara Kannada

Red alert has been declared for Uttara Kannada, cautioning against heavy rainfalls in the next two days. The district authorities have instructed residents in low-lying areas to shift to safer locations. Tourism in the beaches has been prohibited, and all measures are being taken to provide safety to the public.

The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities, and relief efforts are being coordinated to support affected residents. The government is working tirelessly to provide assistance to those in need and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Also read: August 18 Shcools Holiday declared in these cities!