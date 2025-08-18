August 18 Shcools Holiday declared in these cities!

With the passing of August, students as well as parents are very closely observing the school calendar. In the recent past, many cities have made public the fact that August 18, 2025, would be a school holiday. This surprise holiday has pleased many students, and they can now anticipate having a day off from school.

Which Cities Have Declared August 18 as a School Holiday?

The decision to declare August 18 a school holiday was made by various city governments on different grounds. Here's the analysis of the cities that have declared schools to be closed:

Chandigarh : Every educational institution, from government schools to government-aided schools, and even private schools, will remain shut on August 18. This was declared by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Independence Day celebration on August 15.

: Every educational institution, from government schools to government-aided schools, and even private schools, will remain shut on August 18. This was declared by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Independence Day celebration on August 15. Ujjain , Madhya Pradesh : Colleges and schools will be closed on August 18 to tie in with Baba Mahakal ji's royal procession in the city.

, : Colleges and schools will be closed on August 18 to tie in with Baba Mahakal ji's royal procession in the city. Jammu : All government and private schools in Jammu will remain shut on August 18 owing to heavy rain and flash floods.

: All government and private schools in Jammu will remain shut on August 18 owing to heavy rain and flash floods. Karnataka : Various districts in Karnataka, such as Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, have announced school holidays following heavy rainfall. Particular mention is made of schools in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks being closed.

: Various districts in Karnataka, such as Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, have announced school holidays following heavy rainfall. Particular mention is made of schools in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks being closed. Kerala: The Thrissur District Collector has directed a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on August 18, following heavy rainfall.

Why the Sudden Closure?

The motives behind the school closures differ in different areas. While Chandigarh's closure appears to be for administrative convenience, Jammu's closure would probably be due to the inclement weather. Ujjain's holiday is in connection with a local celebration, while Karnataka and Kerala's closures are preventive ones to safeguard students from heavy rains.

What to Expect

Regular academic and administrative work will re-commence on Tuesday, August 19, in Chandigarh. Parents and pupils must contact their schools or local authorities to learn about further information on school holidays and closures.

