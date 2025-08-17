August 18 Bank Holiday or not?

As everyone makes preparations for the upcoming week, there is curiosity about whether Monday, August 18, 2025, is a bank holiday or not.

As per the official RBI holiday calendar, August 18, 2025, is not a bank holiday. All banks in the country, including public sector, private sector, cooperative, and regional rural banks, will be operational on Monday.

Bank Holidays in August 2025

August 19 (Tuesday): Banks in Agartala, Tripura will be closed on the occasion of the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 (Saturday): All Indian banks will be closed due to the fourth Saturday of the month.

August 24 (Sunday): Banks will be closed for the weekend.

August 27 (Wednesday): Banks in certain cities such as Ahmedabad, Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and other local celebrations.

August 28 (Thursday): Banks in Panaji and Bhubaneshwar will be closed on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday): Banks will be closed on the weekend.

With three consecutive banking days shut, numerous customers got delayed in services of banking, cheque clearances, and other off-line transactions. In consequence, August 18 will be a regular working day, and banks are likely to witness high footfalls as individuals complete pending work.

Digital banking facilities like UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps have been operating normally through the extended holiday period, providing uninterrupted services for the majority of customers.

Finally, Monday, August 18, 2025, is a normal working day for Indian banks. Customers are free to go to branches to receive services in person after the long holiday weekend.

