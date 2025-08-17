‘Andhera’ creator Gaurav Desai says lack of atmospheric horror has engulfed our content landscape into abyss

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Gaurav Desai, the creator of the recently released streaming show ‘Andhera’, feels that while the Indian audience has a flair for horror content, the makers and the media are not churning out enough output to satiate the taste buds of the audience.

Gaurav recently spoke with IANS in the promotional campaign of the series, and said that OTT has opened up a whole new dimension for the audience to sample the horror content from across the planet. While the entertainment industry has identified the potential of horror-comedy, the makers are still staying clear of the classic horror tropes.

He told IANS, “Worldwide there is a lot of resurgence in horror, and I think India has been lagging behind for a while in terms of core horror. The audience is watching such projects from all over the world and it is only now that people have woken up to the potential of horror. Otherwise, horror comedies are done every once in a while”.

He further mentioned that horror is the most potent form of content if the audience wants an immersive storytelling experience.

He said, “Horror allows us to explore the dark facet of life,and not in a preachy way but in an entertaining way, it's in an exciting way it's in a thrilling way it makes your heart race I would even say it's good for your health you get exercise sitting at home (laughs)”.

‘Andhera’, which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city. The series explores the fictional space of “What if darkness comes to life?”. It also stars Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat and Prajakta Koli.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, and directed by Raaghav Dar, the series is available to stream on Prime Video.

