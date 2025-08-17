Andhra Pradesh Red Alert: Schools Holiday likely on August 18, 2025

Andhra Pradesh coastal districts are receiving heavy rain as a result of the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains continuously lashed several areas, including Vijayawada, where roads were waterlogged and low-lying areas were submerged.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), rainfall activity is expected to intensify further over the next few days. A red alert has been sounded in several coastal districts, including Anakapalli, Kakinada, and East Godavari, where extremely heavy to heavy rainfall is forecast.

The authorities advised citizens to be vigilant, particularly in low-lying and flood-hit areas. Fishermen have also been instructed not to sail out to sea as the weather is turbulent. Some of the affected districts' schools and colleges might also continue to be shut depending on the intensity of the rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting that the system may last for another 48 hours, with general showers over coastal Andhra Pradesh. District governments are on the alert to handle emergencies like flash floods, traffic jams, and possible crop damage.

As persistent rains lash the area, authorities request individuals to adhere to safety warnings, not venture out unnecessarily, and remain indoors unless necessary. Relief forces have been sent out to survey vulnerable zones and provide aid wherever necessary.

