Half Day Holidays for Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana from March 15

With the summer heat growing stronger, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have planned to announce half-day holidays for schools to save students from the burning heat.

The government in Andhra Pradesh is likely to start half-day schools on March 15, 2025, but earlier if temperatures rise further. This will be done to safeguard the health and wellness of students during the hot summers.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Department of School Education will decide on the final date for opening half-day schools shortly. Usually, Telangana's half-day schools start by the third week of March, along with the TG SSC exams. The government will look at the heat wave situation throughout the state and determine the date for the half-day school based on that.

Half-Day School Timings

For half-day schools, the classes typically start at 7:45 AM and end at 12:45 PM. This new schedule will allow students to miss the hottest part of the day and minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The declaration of half-day holidays for schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is a much-needed respite for students, parents, and teachers. As the heat of summer peaks, this action will ensure the safety and well-being of students and give them a much-needed respite from the academic schedule.

A formal notice of the final schedule is expected to come out shortly, and students can expect a shorter school day and a longer break to savour the summer holidays.

