Amitabh Bachchan chants 'Om Namah Shivay' on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent out his wishes for all.

Maha Shivaratri is observed on the fourteenth day of the first half (night start with darkness - waning) of the lunar month of Phalguna. The festival commemorates the wedding of Shiva and Parvati, and the occasion that Shiva performs his divine dance, called the Tandava. It marks a remembrance of "overcoming darkness and ignorance" in life and the world.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “Om Namah Shivaya, Om Namah Shivaya Om Namah Shivaya, Maha shivratri .. Shubh kamnaayein (Maha Shivratri... Best Wishes!)”

In other news, Big B on Thursday revealed why Tesla might not come to India. He dropped a fun video on his Instagram, where a man was seen driving a uniquely modified bike. This high-tech vehicle runs with the help of solar power.

The seven-seater can travel up to 200 km. The man driving the bike further shared in the clip that he made the bike with a low cost of 8,000 to 10,000 rs. He used scrap to make this bike.

"TESLA decided not to come to India after seeing this", the star wrote in the caption.

In the meantime, Amitabh also spoke about a busy schedule.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, “An attempt to preempt the writing and be secured in the fact that we are in time and not conscious for the rest of the day that the Blog has not been done .. it is a worry .. and it does cause anxiety.”

Speaking about his “adventurous” day, he shared, “The day has been adventurous .. and after an adventure, another and another .. nothing of any intense value but adventurous all the same."

Reflecting on his recent creative discussions, the stalwart gave an insight into his upcoming projects. He wrote, “That done .. the creative meet with makers of repute brings an overview of thought which can be related to forthcomings .. Yes of some interest .. yet to fructify but shall have to wait till it does.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.