Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: State-Wise School Holiday Updates for August 27

August is a month of cultural vibrancy in India, marked by festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. Alongside the celebrations, students and parents closely track school holiday notifications to plan academics and festivities. While many states announce closures, final decisions depend on directives issued by state governments or school boards.

Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday in Schools

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The festival, widely observed in western and southern India, is associated with grand pujas, community gatherings, and public processions. States such as Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana are expected to declare holidays for schools and colleges, allowing families to participate in rituals and cultural events. However, in other parts of India, school holidays will depend on official notifications from respective education departments.

State-Wise Holiday Details

Goa: All educational institutions will remain closed. The Goa government has announced a holiday to facilitate student and staff participation in the festival, which holds immense cultural significance in the state.

Maharashtra: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra. Schools across the state will remain shut, ensuring families can join prayers, processions, and community gatherings. Parents are advised to follow updates from local authorities for any schedule changes.

Karnataka: Schools statewide will also observe a holiday. The Karnataka government has issued an advisory to allow students and teachers to take part in festivities. The celebrations include Ganesha idol installations, cultural programs, and traditional rituals.

What Should Students Do?

In states where Ganesh Chaturthi is not officially a holiday, students should confirm schedules with their schools, as some institutions may declare early dismissals or arrange compensatory classes. Staying updated with school announcements remains essential for planning.

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival honoring Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom and prosperity. Celebrations begin with the installation of idols in homes and public pandals and conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion ritual symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution.