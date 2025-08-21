Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: States in India Where the Festival Isn't a Public Holiday

Though Ganesh Chaturthi is a highly respected Hindu festival that is observed with great zeal in many Indian states, its celebration is much different from state to state. In a few of these states, the festival is not even a public holiday, testifying to the pluralistic nature of the country's culture and religion.

States Where Ganesh Chaturthi Is Not a Public Holiday

There are some states in India that do not observe Ganesh Chaturthi as a public holiday. They are:

Uttar Pradesh: The festival is not included in the celebrations of the state and is not a public holiday.

Punjab: Ganesh Chaturthi is not generally celebrated, and the state does not declare it a public holiday.

Haryana: The festival is celebrated by very few Hindu families and is not a public holiday.

Jammu and Kashmir: Due to the very small population of Hindus in the area, Ganesh Chaturthi is not officially celebrated.

West Bengal: Durga Puja overshadows the state's cultural calendar, and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are limited to pockets.

Assam: Hindu communities do observe the festival on a limited scale but is not a public holiday.

Nagaland and Mizoram: Being major Christian states, there is little celebration of Hindu festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kerala: While the Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in some houses and temples, it is not very popular, with the Onam festival coming to the fore at this time.

Cultural Diversity and Regional Celebrations

The different degrees of observance of Ganesh Chaturthi throughout India show the cultural diversity of the country. While a few states observe the festival with a lot of zeal, others celebrate in their special ways. This says a lot about the pluralistic nature of Indian society, where communities live together and celebrate their different cultural identities.

In summary, although Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival throughout most of India, its celebration is not done uniformly all over the country. The celebration of the festival differs from state to state, and that is the richly diverse cultural and religious face of India

