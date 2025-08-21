Telangana Rains: Godavari Swells, Second Warning Alert in Bhadrachalam

The water level in the Godavari River in Bhadrachalam in the district has been steadily rising, crossing the second warning threshold of 48 feet at 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, the water level was 50.80 feet, with a discharge of 13 lakh cusecs. The third warning level is 53 feet. According to District Collector Jitesh V Patil, the flood in Godavari will continue to increase due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area.

He warned the inhabitants in the flood-affected villages to remain vigilant. Officials have already established assistance centers and will set up more if necessary. People have access to all basic services such as drinking water, food, medical care, and electricity.

Revenue, police, medical, panchayat raj, municipal, electrical, and other department officials have been monitoring the flooded areas and are prepared to provide fast help in the event of an emergency, according to Patil.

The public should not bathe in Godavari under any circumstances, and boat journeys are strictly prohibited. Control rooms to assist individuals have been established, and the public can call the following numbers.

Sub-Collector's Office, Bhadrachalam-08743-232444; Flood Control Room-7981219425; District Collector's Office-08744-241950; and ITDA Office, Bhadrachalam-7995268352. As the water level rose, transportation to several settlements along the river's banks became impossible.