February 8 Schools holiday for Second-Saturday!

With the second Saturday of February falling tomorrow, many students and parents are wondering if schools have any holiday on February 8. While some states observe a holiday on the second Saturday, others do not.

Schools in Himachal Pradesh are closed due to winter holidays and will reopen on February 15. Similarly, schools in Jammu and Kashmir are closed due to winter holidays and will reopen on February 28.

Uttar Pradesh is declared a holiday due to Mahakumbh Mela, though schools have stated that online classes will take place. Note: Mahakumbh Mela holidays are for the entire Varanasi area, not state-wide.

Schools will remain closed on February 8 in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala due to the second Saturday holiday. Other states like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana do not observe a second Saturday holiday, so schools will remain open on February 8.

No state has declared a holiday on February 8 specifically due to Maha Shivaratri.

While we have provided information on the holiday status in various states, it is always best to check with your school administration to confirm whether schools will remain closed tomorrow.

