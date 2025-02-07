Shivaratri and MLC Election Holidays for AP and Telangana Schools on February 26, 27

The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have declared holidays for students on February 26 and 27. The holidays have been announced due to the celebration of the Shivaratri festival and the conduct of MLC elections.

While February has witnessed fewer holidays as compared to January, the additional two-day holiday has come as a pleasant surprise for students. February 26 will be the Shivaratri holiday, and February 27 will be a holiday due to MLC elections.

Shivaratri is celebrated in great fervour in the Telugu states mainly in Shiva temples and the pilgrim centres. Thousands throng these places to offer their prayers and perform worship of Lord Shiva. Given this, it has become a more or less routine affair to declare a holiday on Shivaratri Day.

On the other hand, the MLC elections are being held on February 27. The elections will be contested for graduate and teacher MLC seats. A total of six MLC seats will be up for grabs. The elections will be held in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Adilabad.

As the elections are meant for graduates and teachers, the students will be provided with a holiday to cast their ballots. Consequently, all the schools and colleges in those districts where the polling is taking place will remain shut on February 27.

The two-day holiday has made the students rejoice, who had been eagerly looking forward to the break. As the Shivaratri holiday on February 26 and the MLC election holiday on February 27 are around the corner, students will have a well-deserved break.

