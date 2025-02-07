Warmth, hospitality by Prez Droupadi Murmu made my Rashtrapati Bhavan visit special: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her "warmth and hospitality" during his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan and said every moment felt deeply personal.

Tendulkar, along with his family members, called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The President and Tendulkar also took a round of Amrit Udyan.

"An honour to stay at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s historic guest wing with my family is a memory we will cherish forever.

"The warmth and hospitality extended by Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji made this visit special. From heartfelt conversations over dinner to walking through the corridors steeped in history, every moment felt deeply personal," Sachin posted on social media.

Tendulkar had an interactive session under the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s initiative 'Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala' and shared principles of motivation through anecdotes from his own journey as a cricketer.

"Grateful to be part of Vimarsh Shrinkhala, a beautiful initiative that fosters meaningful conversations and inspires future generations. Some experiences stay with you forever, and this was one of them," he added.

In the session attended by aspiring sportspersons and students of various schools and colleges, he highlighted the importance of teamwork, taking care of others, celebrating the success of others, hard work, developing mental and physical toughness and so many other life-building aspects.

"Everyone should visit Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness its grandeur and legacy," the post concluded.

Recently Sachin was honoured with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award which acknowledged the cricket legend's extraordinary 24-year international career where through personal milestones and national triumphs, through challenges and victories, he carried not just his bat but the hopes of an entire nation. It recognised not just a cricketer, but a phenomenon who transformed Indian cricket into a global powerhouse.

